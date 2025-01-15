Czech National Bank Acquires 2,653 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Targa Resources by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.21 and its 200 day moving average is $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

