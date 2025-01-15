Czech National Bank Has $7.37 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,353,000 after acquiring an additional 178,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,568,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,815,000 after acquiring an additional 137,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $259.83 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $219.73 and a one year high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

