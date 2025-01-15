Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 325.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

