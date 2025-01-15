Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

