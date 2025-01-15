Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $217.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

