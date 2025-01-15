Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

