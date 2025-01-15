United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

