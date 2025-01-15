Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,097 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average is $253.56. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $222.53 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

