Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 106.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,134.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $161.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.