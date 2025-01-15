Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,867,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

