Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cencora were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

