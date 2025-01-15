1,179 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $193.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

