Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,584 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYI opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

