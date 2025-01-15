Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,500 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

