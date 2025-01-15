Sanjit Biswas Sells 81,163 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,537.35. The trade was a 38.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.59. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,909.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Samsara by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 84.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,013,000 after purchasing an additional 650,982 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

