Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,729,161.92 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $3,729,161.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,635.84. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,521,662.57.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79.

Samsara stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.59. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,741,000 after buying an additional 138,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,307,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

