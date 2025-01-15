Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $473,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,567,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,196,485.10. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00.

JFrog Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FROG opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.