General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $264.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $247.36 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

