Brookstone Capital Management Sells 51,721 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,721 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at about $605,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $780.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.