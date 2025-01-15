Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,471 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

