Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,180,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,403,000 after buying an additional 83,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VXUS opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.