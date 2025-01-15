Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.44 Million Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

Featured Stories

