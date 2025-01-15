Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 64.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $206.96 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.06 and a 52 week high of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.20.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

