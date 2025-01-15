Brookstone Capital Management Sells 238 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,351,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 605.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $425.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.02. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $371.33 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

