Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.59 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $83.28 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

