Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,007 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 156,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.