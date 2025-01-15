Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Pfizer by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 200,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 77,780 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,698.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 269,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 259,386 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 164,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 451,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 232.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

