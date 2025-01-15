Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after buying an additional 6,138,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,640,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

