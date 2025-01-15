FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $321.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,267,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $277.63 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

