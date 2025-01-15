Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,623 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

