Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,460,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.