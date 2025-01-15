Leerink Partners Issues Pessimistic Forecast for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Leerink Partners from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 453.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDMT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

