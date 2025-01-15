ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $143.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.76. ITT has a one year low of $116.59 and a one year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 315.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

