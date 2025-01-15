Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

