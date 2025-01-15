Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 39,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWM stock opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.52 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

