Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

OVL stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

