Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 2,338 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 2.4 %

ALL opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $150.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

