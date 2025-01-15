Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,160.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,088.67.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $962.75 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,082.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,029.20 and its 200-day moving average is $943.81. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

