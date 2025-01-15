914 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 914 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after buying an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,899,000 after acquiring an additional 404,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,590,000 after purchasing an additional 399,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 305,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

