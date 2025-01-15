Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

