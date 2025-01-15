Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at CIBC

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Magna International by 616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its position in Magna International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in Magna International by 5.9% during the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,543,000 after acquiring an additional 395,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.