Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

