Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.41. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alphatec by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.