Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Flowserve stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Flowserve has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 159.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

