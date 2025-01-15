Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

