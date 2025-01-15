Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $74.79.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

