Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Nova stock opened at $228.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.72. Nova has a 12 month low of $129.39 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Nova by 74.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,273,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,422,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 115.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,515,000 after acquiring an additional 353,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 647,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nova by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

