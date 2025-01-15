STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of STM opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $49.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $228,655,000 after buying an additional 1,719,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 674.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 128.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 364,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

