Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Price

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 335,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,633,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

