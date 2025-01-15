Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

